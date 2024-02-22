RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong's no-trust motion against BJP-JJP govt in Haryana defeated
February 22, 2024  20:17
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
A motion of no confidence brought by the Congress against the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government in Haryana was defeated through voice vote after the Opposition party's MLAs walked out from the assembly. 

At the end of a four-hour-long discussion on the motion, Congress members walked out expressing dissatisfaction with the chief minister's reply. 

The motion was then defeated through voice vote. 

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the motion had been defeated. 

This is the second no-confidence motion brought by the Congress in the second term of the Manohar Lal Khattar government. 

The no-confidence against the BJP-JJP government, which was brought by the Congress three years ago amid a stir against now-repealed farm laws, was defeated as well. 

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while its alliance partner, the Jannayak Janta Party, has 10. Six of the seven Independent members in the House support the BJP, which also enjoys the support of the lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA, Gopal Kanda. 

The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal has one. -- PTI
