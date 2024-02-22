CBSE plans open-book exam trials for classes 9-12





The idea was floated in the last governing body meeting of the Board in December, 2023. Officials, however, said there is no plan to adopt the format in class 10 and 12 board exams.





"The CBSE is planning a pilot run of open-book assessments in selected schools, targeting subjects -- English, Mathematics, and Science for Classes 9 and 10, and English, Mathematics, and Biology for Classes 11 and 12. The aim is to gauge the time taken by students to complete these tests and gather feedback from stakeholders.





"The plan is in line with recommendations made in the National Curriculum Framework. These tests would undergo a pilot phase in schools to evaluate various aspects such as completion time, suitability for formative and summative assessment, and stakeholders' perceptions," a senior board official said.





In an open-book exam, students are allowed to carry their notes, textbooks, or other study material and refer to them during the exam. -- PTI

