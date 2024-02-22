RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP president Nadda calls on Maha CM Shinde during Mumbai visit
February 22, 2024  01:15
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Wednesday called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the latter's official residence 'Varsha' in South Mumbai. 

Shinde's office described the meeting as a "courtesy visit". 

The BJP president is on a two-day tour of Mumbai to interact with party workers from all the six Lok Sabha constituencies of the metropolis ahead of the parliamentary polls likely to be held in April-May. 

Nadda was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar and the party's state unit head Chandrashekar Bawankule during his visit to Shinde's residence. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena, its then-ally, had won three seats each in Mumbai. 

Out of the three MPs who won on united Shiv Sena's tickets in 2019, Rahul Shewale (Mumbai South Central) and Gajanan Kirtikar (Mumbai North West) are with the party faction led by Shinde. 

The third MP, Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), is with the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray. -- PTI
