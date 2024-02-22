Avoid naming animals as Sita, Akbar, observes HC

Avoid naming animals as Sita, Akbar, observes HCFebruary 22, 2024 18:35
Representational image
The Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta high court on Thursday verbally observed that the naming of a lioness and lion as "Sita" and "Akbar" should have been shunned to avoid controversy.
The bench also suggested that the West Bengal Zoo Authority take a prudent decision by renaming them.
Hearing petitions by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's north Bengal unit and two other individuals, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya asked whether an animal can be named after gods, mythological heroes, freedom fighters or Nobel laureates.
The Judge verbally said that such naming of the animals should have been shunned to avoid controversy.
Stating that West Bengal is already burdened with several controversies starting from school jobs appointments to several other issues, he said "Therefore, take a prudent decision, avoid this controversy." -- PTI
