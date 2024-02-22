RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Atishi claims Kejriwal will be arrested in 3-4 days if AAP ties up with Congress
February 22, 2024  18:06
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi claimed on Thursday that the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested in the next three to four days if the party enters into a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls. 

Addressing a press conference, she also claimed that the CBI was going to issue a notice to Kejriwal either on Saturday or Sunday. 

"Since the news of discussions on an alliance between AAP and Congress reaching final stages is circulating, AAP leaders have received messages since Wednesday evening that Kejriwal will be arrested if AAP enters into a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress," she claimed. 

The Delhi minister claimed that it was conveyed by the messengers that a notice will be issued to the chief minister by the CBI on Saturday or Sunday and then he will be arrested. 

She said that it was conveyed by the messengers that the only way to keep Kejriwal out of jail was AAP quitting the opposition bloc INDIA. 

The alliance between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi is on the verge of finalisation. 

Leaders of the two parties may make an official announcement in a day or two, she said. -- PTI
