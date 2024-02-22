RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
APCC chief Sharmila detained on her way to Secretariat march
February 22, 2024  22:23
YS Sharmila Reddy along with party workers and leaders protest against the state government/ANI Photo
YS Sharmila Reddy along with party workers and leaders protest against the state government/ANI Photo
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila was detained on Thursday on her way to the Secretariat in Guntur district, along with party leaders and activists as part of the 'Chalo Secretariat' protest walk to submit a representation, a police official said. 

Guntur district superintendent of police Tushar Dudi told PTI that Sharmila was briefly detained. 

"Sharmila and other Congress leaders were detained for about three hours and let off. Police detained us near Undavalli at the entrance of the riverside road leading to the Secretariat," APCC vice-president K Sivaji said. 

Sivaji said the police moved the detained leaders to Mangalagiri Rural police station and took their signatures. 

Sharmila highlighted that she and Congress leaders were allegedly illegally arrested when they set off to the Secretariat to submit a representation demanding a mega District Selection Committee teacher recruitment notification but not a 'deceitful one'. 

"Political power is not permanent, remember that. There is no freedom in our state to even submit a representation. It seems there is nobody in the Secretariat to receive the representation. The CM doesn't go there, ministers are absent and officers also don't go. This is proof enough to say that they don't know how to rule," Sharmila said in a post on 'X.' -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bengal BJP chief packed off in boat from Sandeshkhali sit-in
Bengal BJP chief packed off in boat from Sandeshkhali sit-in

After meeting party leaders in the area, Majumdar went straight to Sandeshkhali police station and later started a sit-in outside it.

President Reviews Andaman Defence
President Reviews Andaman Defence

On February 22, 2024, President Droupadi Murmu -- supreme commander of India's defence forces -- witnessed an impressive operational demonstration by the Andaman and Nicobar Command at Swaraj Dweep in the South Andaman.

Chinese vessel near Male as India, Lanka, Maldives begin trilateral drill
Chinese vessel near Male as India, Lanka, Maldives begin trilateral drill

India has expressed concern about the movement of the Xiang Yang Hong 03 vessel in Indian Ocean waters and also prevailed on Sri Lanka to refuse permission for the ship to dock at Colombo port.

When You Are Caught In A Snowstorm
When You Are Caught In A Snowstorm

Tourists and skiers seen in Kongdori, Gulmarg, near the Affarwat peak, during a snowstorm on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

India to buy 200 BrahMos missiles for Rs 19K cr to boost Navy
India to buy 200 BrahMos missiles for Rs 19K cr to boost Navy

In a significant move, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has accorded approval for the procurement of more than 200 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and associated equipment for the Indian Navy at a cost of around Rs 19,000...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances