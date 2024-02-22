APCC chief Sharmila detained on her way to Secretariat march





Guntur district superintendent of police Tushar Dudi told PTI that Sharmila was briefly detained.





"Sharmila and other Congress leaders were detained for about three hours and let off. Police detained us near Undavalli at the entrance of the riverside road leading to the Secretariat," APCC vice-president K Sivaji said.





Sivaji said the police moved the detained leaders to Mangalagiri Rural police station and took their signatures.





Sharmila highlighted that she and Congress leaders were allegedly illegally arrested when they set off to the Secretariat to submit a representation demanding a mega District Selection Committee teacher recruitment notification but not a 'deceitful one'.





"Political power is not permanent, remember that. There is no freedom in our state to even submit a representation. It seems there is nobody in the Secretariat to receive the representation. The CM doesn't go there, ministers are absent and officers also don't go. This is proof enough to say that they don't know how to rule," Sharmila said in a post on 'X.' -- PTI

