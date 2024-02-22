And the person is...February 22, 2024 11:19
So, the person skiing in the gorgeous snow-laden slopes of Gulmarg in Kashmir is its former chief minister -- Omar Abdullah.
Abdullah has been camping in white, white Gulmarg for the last several days and shares amazing pictures of the hill station like the one alongside, every day.
