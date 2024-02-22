RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AAP, Cong seal 4-3 seat sharing deal in Delhi: Sources
February 22, 2024  14:03
Talks between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress over seat sharing in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls are in final stages and the two sides are likely to announce their tie-up soon, sources said on Thursday.

Both sides have agreed on the seats to be contested by each party.

The AAP will field candidates from the South Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and New Delhi seats, while the Congress will contest from the Chandni Chowk, East Delhi and North East Delhi constituencies, the sources in the Aam Aadmi Party said.

All the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the talks over the alliance were delayed and hinted at fresh developments in the next one or two days.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.  -- PTI
