Zeeshan Siddique loses YC post after dad's switch

Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique has been removed as the president of the party's youth wing in Mumbai, days after his father Baba Siddique quit the party and joined the Nationalist Congress Party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.





On Tuesday, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas B V issued a statement naming Akhilesh Yadav, who once headed the party's student wing National Students' Union of India in Mumbai, as the new chief of the Mumbai unit of the youth organisation in place of Zeeshan Siddique.





Along with Yadav, a former IYC secretary, eight other office-bearers were also appointed in the Mumbai Youth Congress by Srinivas.





Zeeshan Siddique, a first-time MLA representing Bandra (East) in suburban Mumbai in the Assembly, is the son of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who quit the Congress and joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP earlier this month.





Meanwhile, Zeeshan Siddique on Wednesday took to social media platform X to express his disappointment over the ouster and said he was removed from the post without any official intimation from the party.





He wrote on X, '88,517 Mumbai Youth Congress members voted for me to become the president of Mumbai Youth Congress which has been the highest number in the history of Mumbai Youth Congress. This isn't a nominated post (that) I have got from lobbying or being a yes man to leaders. I have been ELECTED with the highest margin in the election process.'





The Congress legislator said he has given 12 years to the organisation and will soon address the media on the development.





'After giving 12 years to the organisation (and) having fought three elections, it is unfortunate that I have not received any official intimation from the party and I have to learn about my ouster from media and social media. I am answerable to 88,517 (Youth Congress members) who voted for me and I will be addressing a press conference about this very soon!' he added. -- PTI

