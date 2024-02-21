RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Woman, 3-yr-old daughter die after jumping from Noida apartment
February 21, 2024  23:21
A 32-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter died allegedly after they jumped off a multi-storey residential building in Noida on Wednesday, the police said.

The woman jumped off the fourth floor with her two daughters. 

The other daughter, aged 4, suffered injuries and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, an officer said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Manish Mishra said the incident took place at the rented accommodation of the woman in Barola village under Sector 49 Police Station limits during the day.

"When alerted about the incident, the local police team reached the spot and all three were taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared the woman and one of the children dead," Mishra said.

"The other daughter is undergoing treatment. The family members of the woman have reached the hospital," the officer added.

The woman's husband works at a hospital and the family is financially not well off, according to the local police.

The couple's third and eldest daughter, aged 10, had gone to school at the time of the incident, the police said.

It is yet unclear why the woman jumped off the building and police are probing the matter, they added. -- PTI
