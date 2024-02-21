RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will ban politicians' entry in villages if....: Tikait
February 21, 2024  23:54
BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait
BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait
Bhartiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that if the government does not allow farmers to go to Delhi, the farmers also will not let them enter their villages during elections. 

Farmers in Meerut on Wednesday took out a tractor march to reach the collectorate to press for their demand for minimum support price for crops and withdrawal of criminal cases against some farmers who took part in the 2020-21 farmers' protest at Delhi borders. 

Authorities set up barriers at several places to prevent farmers from reaching the collector's office, but they were removed by the agitators. 

"Putting nails on the road is not justified. If they put nails on our way, we will also do the same in our villages. We also have to do barricading of our villages. If they are not allowing us to reach Delhi, we will not let them enter our villages," Tikait told reporters when asked about obstacles, such as iron nails, being put on roads to prevent farmers from reaching Delhi. Tikait attacked the Centre saying the BJP-led government is only for industrialists. 

"If it were a farmers' government, a law guaranteeing MSP would have come into force." 

He said that on Thursday a meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha would be held to deliberate on the future course of the farmers' agitation. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Farmers' protest: Haryana extends internet suspension till Feb 23
Farmers' protest: Haryana extends internet suspension till Feb 23

The government said in an order that mobile internet services would be banned in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts.

Karnataka HC refuses to stay Byju's EGM on Feb 23
Karnataka HC refuses to stay Byju's EGM on Feb 23

Karnataka high court on Wednesday refused to stay an emergency shareholder meeting called by select investors of Think and Learn Pvt Ltd -- the owner of Byju's -- to oust the company's Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran and his family from...

FIH Pro League: India go down to Netherlands in shootout
FIH Pro League: India go down to Netherlands in shootout

India lost 2-4 against the Netherlands in shootout after their return leg FIH Pro League match ended in a 1-1 draw in Rourkela on Wednesday.

Tendulkar plays roadside cricket in Uri!
Tendulkar plays roadside cricket in Uri!

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday visited the Aman Setu bridge -- the last point on the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Amid Kamal Nath suspense, many Congressmen from Chhindwara join BJP
Amid Kamal Nath suspense, many Congressmen from Chhindwara join BJP

Welcoming them into the BJP fold, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav cryptically said many people are feeling anxious and they will eventually join the saffron party in the coming days.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances