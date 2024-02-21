RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'We owe Fali Nariman whatever independence there is in judiciary'
February 21, 2024  11:29
image
Human rights lawyer and senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India, Indira Jaising, on Fali Nariman: "He was the last of the Bombay pre-Independence lawyers. Shaped by the Original side Bombay which itself was heavily geared to the needs of British rule, he went on to be a leading voice in the Supreme Court of India. While he represented business and industry,  he coming from a minority community had a stake in secularism till his dying days. His major contribution was to resisting the Executive interference in the matter of judicial appointments and it is to him we owe whatever little independence remains in the system."

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday condoled the death of legal doyen and veteran advocate Fali S Nariman, saying he was a "great giant of an intellectual".

Nariman died in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 95.
"Mr Attorney General, we mourn the sad demise and passing away of Fali Nariman. He was a great giant of an intellectual," Chandrachud told Attorney General R Venkataramani as he began the day's proceedings in the apex court.

Nariman was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues.
Born on January 10, 1929, Nariman was enrolled as an advocate at the Bombay High Court in November 1950 and was designated a senior advocate in 1961. He practised law for more than 70 years, initially in the Bombay High Court and since 1972, in the Supreme Court.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shah Rukh, Rani Win Big At Awards Night
Shah Rukh, Rani Win Big At Awards Night

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards were held at Mumbai's Taj Lands End hotel on February 20.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari to face legal action over 'Khalistani' slur
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari to face legal action over 'Khalistani' slur

The police condemned the unprovoked, unacceptable attack on an individual's religious identity and added that stern legal action is being initiated.

Celebs Arrive For Rakul-Jackky Wedding
Celebs Arrive For Rakul-Jackky Wedding

Goa airport has been crawling with celebrities jetting in from Mumbai for the destination wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

When I Met India's First Miss World
When I Met India's First Miss World

Miss World 2024 will be crowned in India soon. Long before Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, Yukta Mukhey and Diana Hayden, a beautiful woman from Bombay was crowned Miss World. In 1966. Reita Faria was India's first Miss World....

14,000 farmers, 1200 tractors gear up for Delhi Chalo march
14,000 farmers, 1200 tractors gear up for Delhi Chalo march

The Centre has estimated that nearly 14,000 people have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses as well as small vehicles and conveyed its strong objections to the Punjab government...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances