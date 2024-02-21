'We owe Fali Nariman whatever independence there is in judiciary'

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday condoled the death of legal doyen and veteran advocate Fali S Nariman, saying he was a "great giant of an intellectual".





Nariman died in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 95.

"Mr Attorney General, we mourn the sad demise and passing away of Fali Nariman. He was a great giant of an intellectual," Chandrachud told Attorney General R Venkataramani as he began the day's proceedings in the apex court.





Nariman was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues.