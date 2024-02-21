'We owe Fali Nariman whatever independence there is in judiciary'February 21, 2024 11:29
Human rights lawyer and senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India, Indira Jaising, on Fali Nariman: "He was the last of the Bombay pre-Independence lawyers. Shaped by the Original side Bombay which itself was heavily geared to the needs of British rule, he went on to be a leading voice in the Supreme Court of India. While he represented business and industry, he coming from a minority community had a stake in secularism till his dying days. His major contribution was to resisting the Executive interference in the matter of judicial appointments and it is to him we owe whatever little independence remains in the system."
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday condoled the death of legal doyen and veteran advocate Fali S Nariman, saying he was a "great giant of an intellectual".
Nariman died in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 95.
"Mr Attorney General, we mourn the sad demise and passing away of Fali Nariman. He was a great giant of an intellectual," Chandrachud told Attorney General R Venkataramani as he began the day's proceedings in the apex court.
Nariman was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues.
Born on January 10, 1929, Nariman was enrolled as an advocate at the Bombay High Court in November 1950 and was designated a senior advocate in 1961. He practised law for more than 70 years, initially in the Bombay High Court and since 1972, in the Supreme Court.