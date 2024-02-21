Two visitors caught with live cartridge in Delhi jail





The two persons are identified as Chandra Sekhar and Depanshu Vedi.





They had come to meet inmate Pawan alias Manish, they said.





According to a jail official, the duo were caught at the main gate of Rohini Jail when they were undergoing the security check.





"A ball ammunition make of KF-7.65 (live bullet) was recovered from Chandra Sekhar during frisking. Both were handed over to local police station for further legal action,"official said. -- PTI

