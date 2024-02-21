Two visitors caught with live cartridge in Delhi jail

Two visitors caught with live cartridge in Delhi jailFebruary 21, 2024 20:17
File image
Two visitors who had come to meet an inmate in Tihar's Rohini Jail in Delhi on Wednesday were caught with a live cartridge, officials said.
The two persons are identified as Chandra Sekhar and Depanshu Vedi.
They had come to meet inmate Pawan alias Manish, they said.
According to a jail official, the duo were caught at the main gate of Rohini Jail when they were undergoing the security check.
"A ball ammunition make of KF-7.65 (live bullet) was recovered from Chandra Sekhar during frisking. Both were handed over to local police station for further legal action,"official said. -- PTI