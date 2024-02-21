RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two visitors caught with live cartridge in Delhi jail
February 21, 2024  20:17
Two visitors who had come to meet an inmate in Tihar's Rohini Jail in Delhi on Wednesday were caught with a live cartridge, officials said. 

The two persons are identified as Chandra Sekhar and Depanshu Vedi. 

They had come to meet inmate Pawan alias Manish, they said. 

According to a jail official, the duo were caught at the main gate of Rohini Jail when they were undergoing the security check. 

"A ball ammunition make of KF-7.65 (live bullet) was recovered from Chandra Sekhar during frisking. Both were handed over to local police station for further legal action,"official said. -- PTI
