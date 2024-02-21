RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tharoor gets 'friend of France' honour
February 21, 2024  14:44
image
Congress MP and former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor has been conferred with the highest French civilian honour, 'Chevalier de la Legion d'honneur' for being a 'friend' of France and working for deepening Indo-French ties.

 Tharoor was conferred with honour by Chairman of the French Senate Gerard Larcher, at an event in Delhi. 

 "The highest French civilian award comes in recognition of Tharoor's tireless efforts to deepen Indo-French ties, commitment to international peace and cooperation, and as a long-standing friend of France," the French Embassy in India said in a statement. 

 The statement appreciated the 'remarkable personality' of Thiruvananthapuram MP for his range of talents. 

 "Be it as a diplomat at the United Nations, where he worked to respond to some of the world's toughest crises, and served as Under-Secretary-General, as a renowned writer who has authored works imbued with the spirit of a contemporary Indian odyssey, or as a statesman in India," the statement added.
