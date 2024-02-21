SP: 63 seats, Cong: 17 seats, battle for UP begins





Sharing details of the alliance, Mehrotra said that the Samajwadi Party will contest elections on 63 seats and Congress on 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh.





"Samajwadi Party and Congress will contest Lok Sabha elections together. This will strengthen the INDI alliance and INDIA will form its government in 2024. The opposition parties will contest the election together. We have tried to stop the scattering of non-BJP votes," Mehrotra told ANI.





"Samajwadi Party will contest elections on 63 seats and Congress on 17 seats. We will try to get all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh," he added.





The Samajwadi Party leader also alleged the BJP-led central government for misusing the central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), etc.





"INDIA bloc will form its government in 2024. The BJP-led central government is trying to weaken the opposition parties by misusing the central agencies such as ED, CBI, etc.," he said.





Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav confirmed an alliance with the Congress, assuring that details would be revealed soon. He stated that there was no conflict between the two parties, emphasizing that all would be clarified in due course.





"All is well that ends well. Yes, there will be an alliance. There is no conflict. Everything will be out and clear soon," Yadav stated while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

