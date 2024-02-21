RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul's tryst with Cambridge Univ on Feb 27, 28
February 21, 2024  10:09
Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge last year
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a break from February 26 to March 1 to enable Rahul Gandhi to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater, Cambridge University, and attend important meetings in New Delhi, the Congress said on Wednesday. 

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said February 22 and 23 will be rest days for the yatra after its Kanpur leg on Wednesday. 

 The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume on the morning of February 24 from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and thereafter, cover Sambhal, Aligarh, Hathras and Agra districts, before arriving in Rajasthan's Dholpur, Ramesh said. 

 "February 26th to March 1st will be break days to enable Rahul Gandhi to fulfil his long-standing commitment to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater Cambridge University (UK) on February 27th and February 28th and also to enable him to attend other important meetings in New Delhi," Ramesh said in a post on X. 

 The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will once again resume from Dholpur at 2 pm on March 2, he added. It will then cover Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur and Ujjain, among other districts in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader added. 

 Ramesh also informed that at 2 pm on March 5, Gandhi will have "darshan" at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. The former Congress chief had last had this darshan on November 29, 2022, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
14,000 farmers, 1200 tractors gear up for Delhi Chalo march
The Centre has estimated that nearly 14,000 people have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses as well as small vehicles and conveyed its strong objections to the Punjab government...

Champions League last-16: Inter down Atletico; Record for de Jong
IMAGES from the UEFA Champions League last 16 matches played on Tuesday

Legal doyen Fali Nariman passes away
Nariman received the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and in 2007, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

'Ajit has choked Pawar politically'
'Pawar is a fighter. He will fight back.'

Dazzling Dushara
A model and actor, she was last seen in romantic psychological thriller Aneethi.

