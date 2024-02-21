RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Punjab top cop missive to stop farmers' JCBs
February 21, 2024  11:20
Responding to the concerns shown by Haryana government on JCBs, Poclaines, Tippers, Hydras and other heavy earthmoving equipment being brought to Shabhu border by agitating farmers, DGP Punjab directed all the concerned officers of Punjab on Tuesday to stop the movement of this type of machinery to Punjab-Haryana Border at Khanauri and Shambu. 

 In a letter sent to all Range ADGPs/IGPS/DIGs, all Commissioners of Police and all Senior Superintendent of Police, Punjab DGP reminded, "Clear instructions have been issued to all SSPs and CPs that no JCBs, Poclaines, Tippers, Hydras and other heady earthmoving equipment should be allowed to reach the Punjab-Haryana border at Khanauri and Shambu where farmer agitation is ongoing and inputs indicate plans of the protestors to storm the barricades of Haryana Police and enter Haryana, a move which would disturb the law & order situation in both the states," read the letter.

 Earlier, Haryana DGP made a written request to his Punjab counterpart urging him to stop the movement earth earth-moving machinery towards the Shambhu border and Khanauri border. 

 Meanwhile, following the call of 'Delhi Chalo' march scheduled on Feb 21, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal holding a press conference on Wednesday morning said, "Our intention is not to create any chaos... We have made a programme to reach Delhi since November 7. If the government says that they didn't get enough time this means the government is trying to neglect us."
