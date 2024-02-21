RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM to chair Council of Ministers meet on March 3
February 21, 2024  16:56
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on March 3, days before announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, officials said.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers is scheduled to be held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave in New Delhi, they said.

The prime minister has been chairing a meeting of the entire Council of Ministers from time to time to discuss key policy issues, get feedback on implementation of various initiatives, and share his vision on matters of governance.

The Election Commission has begun reviewing the preparedness of various states for holding of Lok Sabha elections.

The schedule for elections are expected to be announced sometime next month.

In 2014, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for the nine-phased Lok Sabha elections on March 5 and the results were declared on May 16.

In 2019, the poll panel had announced the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 10 and the results were declared on May 23.   -- PTI
