Over 13L vials of indelible ink ready for LS polls





The Karnataka government undertaking has been manufacturing the ink since 1962, solely for the Election Commission. The ink is applied on the left forefinger of a person as proof that she or she has cast the vote.





"Our total order is around 26.5 lakh vials of ink. As of date, around 60 per cent of the total material has been dispatched to the states," the managing director of Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd, K Mohammed Irfan told PTI.





He said around 24 states have been provided with their share of the ink. The remaining order, he said, would be completed around March 20. A 10 ml vial of ink can be used to mark the fingers of around 700 people. A polling station has around 1,200 voters.





Over 12 lakh polling stations would be set up for the polls expected to be held in April-May.





The ink was developed by the Council of Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory based in Delhi.





Indelible ink mark is normally expected to last for three days when applied on the skin but lasts for a few weeks on the fingernail till the nail grows out. The COVID-19 outbreak was perhaps the only time the Election Commission had allowed the use of the ink for non-electoral purposes.

