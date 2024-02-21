RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Not from a fairytale, this is Gulmarg
February 21, 2024  13:05
National Conference VP Omar Abdullah posts this image saying, "Nothing like a late evening walk in Gulmarg. It's as beautiful after sunset as it is during the day."
When I Met India's First Miss World
Miss World 2024 will be crowned in India soon. Long before Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, Yukta Mukhey and Diana Hayden, a beautiful woman from Bombay was crowned Miss World. In 1966. Reita Faria was India's first Miss World....

Legal doyen Fali Nariman passes away
Nariman received the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and in 2007, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

Key investors may drag Byju's to NCLT
A consortium of shareholders with over 30 per cent stake in cash-strapped Byju's might approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking a management change, if the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for Friday failed...

Legendary radio broadcaster Ameen Sayani dies at 91
Sayani, whose introduction Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon on Radio Ceylon still evokes strong nostalgia, was born in Mumbai in a multilingual family on December 21, 1932.

Recipe: Natasha's Kutchi Dabeli
A Mumbai girl, who has grown up eating dabeli all her life, the dish is her absolute favourite.

