NCPCR sends notice to NCERT, UNICEF over Bihar madrassa curriculum
February 21, 2024  00:50
File image
File image
Apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Tuesday sent notices to the NCERT and UNICEF, asking them to explain how they were responsible for designing curriculums for madrassas in Bihar. 

The inquiry by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights was prompted by the response of the Bihar chief secretary to its summons in connection with queries related to mapped and unmapped madrassas in the state. 

In his response to the child rights body, the official highlighted efforts to modernise the madrassa education system, citing initiatives such as the development of a comprehensive training module for teachers and the establishment of regional resource centres for ongoing training. 

The official also mentioned the implementation of sports programmes and a 21st-century skill development for adolescent girls in Purnia and Kishanganj districts that has been prepared through collaboration between UNICEF and the madrassa board. 

The chief secretary also emphasised that the curriculum of affiliated madrassas in Bihar incorporates elements of mainstream education, as formulated by renowned educational bodies such as SCERT, NCERT and CBSE, among others. -- PTI
