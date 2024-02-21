RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP man linked to Vyapam scam held for fraud in UP police exam
February 21, 2024  00:38
A 47-year-old man who was jailed over links to the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh was arrested from Jhansi on Tuesday for alleged fraud in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh police recruitment examination, officials said. 

Amitabh Rawat, a former teacher who hails from the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested by the Noida unit of the UP police's Special Task Force, they said. 

According to the police, Rawat has been involved in arranging proxy candidates, also known as 'solvers', who appeared for various government recruitment examinations in Madhya Pradesh since 2013. 

He was arrested in 2017 for fraud related to the Vyapam recruitment examination and lodged in a jail in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh for five years. 

However, after an appeal in the high court, he was released on bail in 2020, an Uttar Pradesh police official said. 

"Since 2021, Rawat has been involved in fraud in several recruitment examinations in Madhya Pradesh using cheating, including using proxy candidates, bypassing biometric tests, paper leaks and screen sharing (in online exams)," the official said. -- PTI
