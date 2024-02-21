RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Manipur sees dip in number of students appearing for class 12 board exams
February 21, 2024  13:25
Sporadic instances of violence still occur in Manipur
Amid ethnic violence, the number of students appearing for Class 12 state board examinations in Manipur this year has dropped by around 5,000 to over 31,000, an official said on Wednesday.

 Last year, more than 36,000 students appeared for the Council of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exams (COHSEM) across 120 centres in the state, he said. 

"The number of students and examination centres has decreased this year as compared to last year due to the prevailing law and order situation," COHSEM Chairman T Ojit Singh said. Around 31,000 students are appearing for the council's examinations from Wednesday across 111 centres," he said. 

"This year's examinations were originally scheduled to be conducted at 114 centres but three schools -- one each in Kakching, Imphal East and Chakpikarong -- have been removed from the list as a result of the "prevailing situation in outlying areas of hills and valley districts," he said.

"Students who were supposed to appear for the exams in the three schools have been asked to report at other centres," the official said. 

 Of the 111 centres, 75 are in six valley districts and the remaining 36 are in the hills, Singh said. The number of Science students appearing for the tests is 22, 631 and those of the Arts stream is 8,100. Altogether 70 flying squads have been instituted to check the use of unfair means during the tests, he added. PTI
