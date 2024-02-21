RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mamata-ji you will pay for Sandeshkhali: BJP
February 21, 2024  15:16
image
The Mamata Banerjee-led government has surpassed the erstwhile CPI(M) dispensation in subjecting the people of West Bengal to atrocities, the BJP claimed on Wednesday, saying the public will give a befitting reply to the ruling TMC in the Lok Sabha elections. 

 Raising the issue of alleged sexual harassment of women in Sadeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shakar Prasad also slammed the Congress and other constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc, questioning their silence on the matter. 

 "The Sandeshkhali issue is becoming very serious. The patent assault, humiliating treatment, sexual assault on woman is a shame on our society and democracy," Prasad said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters in the national capital. 

 The BJP leader also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "defending" such incidents in the state, questioning her conscience and that of other opposition parties. 

 "When Mamata Banerjee struggled (in the past) against the CPI(M)'s atrocities and sat on an indefinite agitation against it, we all had become her fan and lauded her struggle. Today her atrocity, police repression, has surpassed that of the (then) CPI(M) (rule)," he charged. 

 "It's a shame. Where is her conscience?" he asked and added, "Mamata-ji, you will have to give a reply. Mamata-ji, you will have to pay for it. People will give a political reply to you." 

 The riverine Sandeshkhali area -- situated on the borders of the Sunderbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata -- has been witnessing protests after local women accused absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shajahan and his supporters of land grab and sexual assault under coercion. 

 Prasad condemned the Congress top brass, the AAP, Left parties and other constituents of the INDIA bloc for not speaking out on the Sandeshkhali issue and said their silence is evidence of their "sheer hypocrisy and utter double standards". 

 He also condemned the arrest of a news channel reporter by the West Bengal Police. "One incident happened in Chandigarh. We respect the Supreme Court's decision. That is a closed chapter. But all are giving speeches in chorus on that. But all of them are silent on the robbing of women's dignity in Sandeshkhali," the BJP leader said, referring to the top court verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral poll.

 Prasad said, "Yesterday (Tuesday), I heard a CPI(M) 'netri (woman leader)' went there. But the CPI(M) has neither formally opposed (the alleged incidents in Sandeshkhali) nor made a public comment on the issue. Rahul Gandhi, who speaks on every issue, is also silent."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maratha Quota Bill Passed: Why's Jarange Still On Fast?
Maratha Quota Bill Passed: Why's Jarange Still On Fast?

'The (Maratha) community people have understood that this is the same reservation that they were given earlier also (but was later struck down)'

Zee shares tumble 12%; hit lower circuit limit
Zee shares tumble 12%; hit lower circuit limit

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) tumbled 12 per cent in the mid-session trade on Wednesday amid reports of capital market regulator Sebi has unearthed a financial discrepancy exceeding USD 241 million (nearly Rs 2,000...

Tear gas used at farmers as govt calls for fresh talks
Tear gas used at farmers as govt calls for fresh talks

Farmers, protesting at the two border points of Punjab and Haryana, will resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march today after they rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies...

'Sachin! Sachin!' Reverbrates In The Sky
'Sachin! Sachin!' Reverbrates In The Sky

We've heard gooseflesh inducing chants of 'Sachin! Sachin!' reverberate across stadiums in India and abroad. The same chants were heard on a Kashmir-bound Indigo Airlines flight.

Pak parties strike deal to form govt, Shehbaz Sharif to be PM
Pak parties strike deal to form govt, Shehbaz Sharif to be PM

In a breakthrough that could end the political uncertainty in Pakistan, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party have agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a new coalition government after intense negotiations...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances