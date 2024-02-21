Maharashtra resident doctors to go on strike from tomorrow





"Emergency services will remain operational to ensure the provision of essential medical care to the people during the strike," said MARD president Dr Abhijit Helge.





Around 8,000 resident doctors across the state will be on strike demanding better hostel accommodation, a hike in stipend, and clearance of arrears, said Dr Helge. -- ANI

About 8,000 resident doctors in Maharashtra will go on an indefinite strike from Thursday to press for their various demands, said Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors Central on Wednesday.