Losers and gainers in the Sensex pack
February 21, 2024  18:18
The 30-share benchmark Sensex stayed mostly firm during intra-day on Wednesday but settled 434.31 points or 0.59 per cent lower at 72,623.09 points. 

It touched the intra-day low of 72,450.56, down 0.83 per cent from the previous closing level of 73,057.40 points.

Similarly, the broader Nifty also paired all its intraday gains before closing 141.90 points or 0.64 per cent down at 22,055.05 points.

The 50-share barometer had hit a lifetime peak of 22,196.95 points on Tuesday and remained mostly in the upward trajectory on Wednesday.        

In the Sensex pack, 20 stocks ended in the red while 37 of the Nifty constituents closed the session with losses.

NTPC was the biggest loser among the Sensex constituents, ending with a loss of 2.71 per cent. It was followed by PowerGrid, Wipro, HCLTech, L&T and Tech Mahindra.

In contrast, Tata Steel, SBI, JSW Steel and IndusInd Bank closed in the positive territory. Tata Steel gained 1.99 per cent and SBI ended 1.51 per cent higher.
