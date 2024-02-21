Kerala police arrest 4 Gujarat natives for loan app fraud





A five-member team from Wayanad went to Gujarat last week after locating their address with the help of cyber experts of Kerala.





Police sources said the phone numbers, email addresses, and bank details of the accused were collected from the mobile phone of Ajayraj, a lottery seller who had died by suicide last September.





Quoting the statements of his family members and friends, the police said the deceased had taken a meager amount of loan through the app run by the accused. He was forced to end his life after the accused had threatened him and sent his morphed pictures to his close family members, they said.





"With the help of cyber police, we located the accused in Gujarat. A five member team of Wayanad police reached Gujarat last week and caught them from a village, located about 100 km away from Rajkot," P J Kuriakose, Meenangadi Station House Officer, said.





Mobile phones and wifi modems were seized from them, the police added.

