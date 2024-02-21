RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Is Sandeshkhali Mamata's Waterloo? Sarma says...
February 21, 2024  10:30
The Bharatiya Janata Party, National Commission for Women and the Calcutta High Court came down heavily on the TMC government over the Sandeshkhali violence issue, 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the situation in West Bengal and asserted that Sandeshkhali would be the "downfall" of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress.

CM Sarma criticised the treatment of journalists in Bengal, stating that those attempting to disclose the true state of affairs are being arrested.

Following the BJP's allegations of sexual violence by Trinamool leaders and multiple accounts of women alleging harassment in Sandeshkhali, Biswa Sarma said, "The condition of Bengal is very bad, the journalists there who are trying to show the reality are also being arrested. The incident that happened in Sandeshkhali, one cannot even imagine about it.

He expressed faith in the legal system, asserting that the law would take its course.

"Such atrocity on women. It was all in the knowledge of the State government. A syndicate was going on there. This has come out before the country. I believe that the law will take its course."

Assam CM further warned that a government perpetrating such atrocities would not remain in power for long.

"TMC may try all it wants but people won't remain silent. A government which commits atrocities like this will not last long," he added.
