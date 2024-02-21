RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IPL player under lens in Surat model's suicide
February 21, 2024  18:34
Police investigating the suspected suicide of model Tania Singh will send a notice to cricketer Abhishek Sharma as the preliminary probe revealed the duo was friends and she had sent him a message on WhatsApp chat which was not responded to, a Surat police officer said on Wednesday.          

Singh, 28, was found hanging from the ceiling of her apartment in Vesu area of the city on Monday. No suicide note was found, the police said

"We have so far learnt this much that Abhishek Sharma was in friendship with the deceased model. More details will be known in the investigation," said Assistant Commissioner of Police VR Malhotra.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the model had sent Sharma a message on WhatsApp chat but it was not responded to, he said.

"We have not contacted Abhishek Sharma yet but we will send him a notice," the ACP added.

Speaking about the investigation, he said the police are verifying the CDR (Call Detail Records) and IP Detail Record (IPDR) data of the model's phone.

"After verification, we may call the persons whose names come up during verification for recording their statements, if required," he added.

An all-rounder, Sharma plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL)

The deceased Singh had a decent fan following on social media platforms.

A case of accidental death was registered at Vesu police station and further investigation is underway.
