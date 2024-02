In 1966.





Reita Faria was India's first Miss World.





Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff.com met the 80 year old in Dublin recently, still as elegant, still as attractive as she was all those years ago.





Read the interview here.

Long before Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, Yukta Mukhey and Diana Hayden, a beautiful woman from Bombay was crowned Miss World.