HC reserves orders on Senthil Balaji's bail plea
February 21, 2024  22:45
Tamil Nadu ex-minister V Senthil Balaji
The Madras high court on Wednesday reserved orders on a bail petition filed by former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the ED last year in a money laundering case. 

Justice N Anand Venkatesh reserved orders without specifying any date, after hearing elaborate arguments from Senior Counsel C Aryama Sundaram, appearing for Balaji and additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, representing the Enforcement Directorate. 

Balaji's earlier bail plea was dismissed by the HC on October 19, 2023. 

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader, whose resignation from the MK Stalin-led state Cabinet was accepted last week by the Governor, was arrested in June 2023 by the central agency in the money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was Transport minister in an earlier AIADMK regime. 

Balaji is currently lodged in the Puzhal Central prison. 

Separately, a local court in the city is hearing his plea for discharge from the case. -- PTI
