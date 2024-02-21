RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Haryana police fire tear gas at farmers again
February 21, 2024  11:59
Tear gas caused injuries to farmers
Tear gas shells were fired by Haryana security personnel after some young farmers were heading towards the multi-layered barricades at the Shambhu border point at Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday. 

 After Haryana Police lobbed tear gas canisters at around 11 am, young farmers ran for cover. 

 Farmers, protesting at the two border points of Punjab and Haryana, will resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march today after they rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years. 

 Thousands of farmers, who began the march to Delhi on February 13, were stopped at the Haryana border itself, where they clashed with security personnel. 

The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana since then. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops and a farm loan waiver. PTI
