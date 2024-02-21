RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Films offer you life lessons'
February 21, 2024  14:51
Rohini Hattangady is a National Award winner, winner of two Filmfare Awards. She is the only Indian to have won a BAFTA (Best Actress in a Supporting Role) for her performance as Kasturba Gandhi in Sir Richard Attenborough's Gandhi.

Last year, the actress who has over 160 films to her credit and has done her share of TV, besides winning the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her contributions to theatre, featured in the highest grossing female-centric Marathi film, Baipan Bhari Deva.

On February 23, she has another Marathi film coming up, Aata Vel Zaali (It's Time To Go), with Dilip Prabhavalkar, which revolves around a couple's plea for euthanasia so they can choose to die with dignity.

In conversation with Rediff.com Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya.

Read the engaging interview here. 
