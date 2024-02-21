RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Farmers will begin march to Delhi at 11 am
February 21, 2024  09:16
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Wednesday said protesting farmers, who have been camping at two border points between Punjab and Haryana after they were stopped by security personnel, will march towards Delhi in a peaceful manner. 

"Our intention is not to disturb peace," Dallewal said ahead of the farmers' plan to march towards the national capital. 

 Accusing the BJP-led Centre of indulging in "delaying tactics" over the farmers' demands, Dallewal asked the government to take a decision in their favour. 

 He also condemned the Centre for setting up multi-layered barricades at the border points between Punjab and Haryana to prevent them from heading towards Delhi. 

 "It is our request that we want to go to Delhi in a peaceful manner. The government should itself remove the barricades and give us the permission to march towards Delhi and make arrangements for our sitting in Delhi," Dallewal told reporters at the Shambhu border point.

 He criticised the government for not making a statement on enacting a law on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Dallewal said they will start the march towards Delhi at 11 am. 

 The farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their "Delhi Chalo" march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years. -- PTI
