RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Farmers to decide on future action tomorrow
February 21, 2024  22:04
File image
File image
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha Wednesday condoled the death of a farmer in a clash between security personnel and protesters at the Punjab-Haryana border, and alleged the government was "solely responsible for the present crisis and casualty". 

The farmers' body called a meeting of its National Coordination Committee and the General Body on February 22 to discuss the situation and take "decisive action to advance the struggle". 

Twenty-one-year-old farmer, identified as Subhkaran Singh (21) from the Baloke village of Bathinda district, was killed and a few others were injured following the clash between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border. 

"The SKM strongly protests the brutal police repression and murder of farmer Shubkaran Singh of Baloke Village, Bhatinda district, in the police firing in the Haryana-Punjab border," the farmers' body said in a statement. 

"As per the report available around fifteen people have been seriously injured in the repression. This is a brutal assault on bread-earners from farmer families when they were protesting only for the implementation of the written promises made by the prime minister," the SKM said in a statement. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Farmer killed, 12 cops hurt as stir turns violent; Delhi march put on hold
Farmer killed, 12 cops hurt as stir turns violent; Delhi march put on hold

A 21-year-old farmer was killed and a few others injured following a clash between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Probe finds 1700 kg meow-meow to be sent to London via food packets
Probe finds 1700 kg meow-meow to be sent to London via food packets

The police have so far seized approximately 1,700 kg of mephedrone from Pune and a couple of locations in Delhi.

Salaries in India to increase 9.5% in 2024: Aon survey
Salaries in India to increase 9.5% in 2024: Aon survey

Salaries in India are expected to increase by 9.5 per cent in 2024, slightly lower than the actual increase of 9.7 per cent in 2023, largely in response to market dynamics, according to global professional services firm Aon plc....

WATCH: Krrishna joins elite list with six sixes in an over!
WATCH: Krrishna joins elite list with six sixes in an over!

Vamshhi Krrishna joined an elite list during Andhra's Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Railways.

Ashwin hasn't always got enough credit: AB de Villiers
Ashwin hasn't always got enough credit: AB de Villiers

South African batting great AB de Villiers on Wednesday called Ravichandran Ashwin a legend and said the senior India spinner has not always got enough credit for his service.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances