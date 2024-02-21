Eminent jurist Fali Nariman passes away

Sign inCreate Account
'Had they agreed to our demands that we raised two years ago, we would have never started our agitation again.'
Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the fourth Test against England?
Briefing reporters, Nadda said his party has proposed that if holding the three-tier polls together was not possible immediately, then Lok Sabha and assembly elections can be held together first.
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday said the Centre should convene a daylong Parliament session to bring a legislation on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, a key demand of protesting farmers.
Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, the activist said he would wait and see if the state government converts its draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into law and then decide on the...