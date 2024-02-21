RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Eminent jurist Fali Nariman passes away
February 21, 2024  08:27
image
Eminent jurist senior advocate Fali S Nariman passes away at the age of 95.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Govt wakes up only when you come on the roads'
'Govt wakes up only when you come on the roads'

'Had they agreed to our demands that we raised two years ago, we would have never started our agitation again.'

Who Will Replace Bumrah in Ranchi Test?
Who Will Replace Bumrah in Ranchi Test?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the fourth Test against England?

BJP delegation meets Kovind-led panel, backs simultaneous polls
BJP delegation meets Kovind-led panel, backs simultaneous polls

Briefing reporters, Nadda said his party has proposed that if holding the three-tier polls together was not possible immediately, then Lok Sabha and assembly elections can be held together first.

Farmers to resume Delhi march, police ordered to seize bulldozers
Farmers to resume Delhi march, police ordered to seize bulldozers

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday said the Centre should convene a daylong Parliament session to bring a legislation on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, a key demand of protesting farmers.

10% or 20%, Maratha quota must be under OBC category: Jarange
10% or 20%, Maratha quota must be under OBC category: Jarange

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, the activist said he would wait and see if the state government converts its draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into law and then decide on the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances