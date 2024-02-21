Centre invites farmers for fifth round of talks





He further invited the farmers for a fifth round of talks while urging them to find a solution through 'dialogue'.





"After the fourth round, the government is ready to discuss all the issues like MSP, crop diversification, stubble issue, FIR in the fifth round. I again invite the farmer leaders for discussion," Arjun Munda said while speaking to ANI on Wednesday.





"I appeal to them to maintain peace and we should find a solution through dialogue," he added. He said that the farmers have not responded to the invite yet while appealing to move forward with the talks.





"No information has come yet (from farmers' side). We appeal that we should move forward for talks and present our stand. The government also wants to move forward and find a solution," the Union Minister said. Minister Munda is one among the team of union ministers holding talks with the farmer leaders, including Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai.





Earlier in the day, the general secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher reiterated the demand for a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) and assured a peaceful approach going ahead. -- ANI

