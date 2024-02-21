RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Centre invites farmers for fifth round of talks
February 21, 2024  13:29
image
Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said on Wednesday that the central government is ready to discuss all the issues raised by the Punjab farmers. 

 He further invited the farmers for a fifth round of talks while urging them to find a solution through 'dialogue'. 

 "After the fourth round, the government is ready to discuss all the issues like MSP, crop diversification, stubble issue, FIR in the fifth round. I again invite the farmer leaders for discussion," Arjun Munda said while speaking to ANI on Wednesday. 

 "I appeal to them to maintain peace and we should find a solution through dialogue," he added. He said that the farmers have not responded to the invite yet while appealing to move forward with the talks.

 "No information has come yet (from farmers' side). We appeal that we should move forward for talks and present our stand. The government also wants to move forward and find a solution," the Union Minister said. Minister Munda is one among the team of union ministers holding talks with the farmer leaders, including Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai.

 Earlier in the day, the general secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher reiterated the demand for a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) and assured a peaceful approach going ahead. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

When I Met India's First Miss World
When I Met India's First Miss World

Miss World 2024 will be crowned in India soon. Long before Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, Yukta Mukhey and Diana Hayden, a beautiful woman from Bombay was crowned Miss World. In 1966. Reita Faria was India's first Miss World....

Legal doyen Fali Nariman passes away
Legal doyen Fali Nariman passes away

Nariman received the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and in 2007, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

Key investors may drag Byju's to NCLT
Key investors may drag Byju's to NCLT

A consortium of shareholders with over 30 per cent stake in cash-strapped Byju's might approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking a management change, if the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for Friday failed...

Legendary radio broadcaster Ameen Sayani dies at 91
Legendary radio broadcaster Ameen Sayani dies at 91

Sayani, whose introduction Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon on Radio Ceylon still evokes strong nostalgia, was born in Mumbai in a multilingual family on December 21, 1932.

Recipe: Natasha's Kutchi Dabeli
Recipe: Natasha's Kutchi Dabeli

A Mumbai girl, who has grown up eating dabeli all her life, the dish is her absolute favourite.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances