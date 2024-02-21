RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Canadian police arrest 2 teenagers for shooting outside home of Nijjar aide
February 21, 2024  21:05
The Canadian police have arrested two teenagers for a shooting incident outside the home of a close aide of slain Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an incident for which the separatist groups had blamed Indian agencies. 

Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Tuesday confirmed that two teenagers had been arrested in connection with the February 1 shooting incident outside the house of Simranjit Singh Jammu, a close aide of Nijjar, in South Surrey. 

In the statement, the RCMP also made it clear that investigators have not established any links to foreign interference in this case. 

"At the time of this incident, there was speculation circulating that this was connected to foreign interference. Investigators have not established any links to foreign interference in relation to this matter," the statement said. 

It said that on February 6, the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit executed a search warrant on a residence and seized three firearms and multiple electronic devices during the search. 

On February 12, two 16-year-old youths were arrested and the British Columbia Prosecution Service approved charges of discharging a firearm into a place and possessing a loaded prohibited firearm. 

"The youths are currently being held in custody awaiting their next court appearance," the RCMP said. -- PTI
