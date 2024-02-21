RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengal top cop to visit Sandeshkhali today
February 21, 2024  15:05
West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar is slated to visit the restive Sandeshkhali on Wednesday afternoon to assess the situation in the area, which has been marked by protests following allegations of sexual abuse of women by TMC leaders. 

 This will be his first visit to the area since the protests broke out. 

 Kumar, accompanied by senior police officers including ADG South Bengal Supratim Sarkar, will first visit Sandeshkhali police station and later go to the restive area. 

 "First let me visit the area and then I will speak to you guys," Kumar told reporters. 

 Amid ongoing tensions in Sandeshkhali over protests against alleged TMC-led atrocities and sexual harassment, police maintained a strong presence as normalcy struggled to return to the area. 

 A large number of women in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion. Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.
