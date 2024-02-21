RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
6 months on, police add UAPA charges against accused in Nuh violence case
February 21, 2024  08:48
image
Police have slapped charges under the stringent UAPA against the accused in three cases connected to the murder of two home guards and a Bajrang Dal member and an attack on a cyber police station six months ago.
 
While the charges were not included in the initial FIRs related to the cases, court documents showed these were added to the challan presented in a court to oppose the bail petition filed by the accused.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the VHP was attacked by mobs on July 31 last year and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

The imposition of UAPA in three FIRs came to light three days ago when lawyer Tahir Hussain Rupariya, representing some of the accused, filed their bail petitions before the court.

Rupariya said after the bail application was filed, information was received from the court that charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) had been imposed on two of the accused named in three FIRs due to which they did not get bail.

Initially, the FIR in the Nuh violence incident was registered on August 1 based on a complaint filed by a police inspector, who stated that the attack and stone-throwing by the mob had resulted in the death of home guards Neeraj and Gursev.

The accused were then booked under charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant, murder and criminal conspiracy among others. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Govt wakes up only when you come on the roads'
'Govt wakes up only when you come on the roads'

'Had they agreed to our demands that we raised two years ago, we would have never started our agitation again.'

Who Will Replace Bumrah in Ranchi Test?
Who Will Replace Bumrah in Ranchi Test?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the fourth Test against England?

BJP delegation meets Kovind-led panel, backs simultaneous polls
BJP delegation meets Kovind-led panel, backs simultaneous polls

Briefing reporters, Nadda said his party has proposed that if holding the three-tier polls together was not possible immediately, then Lok Sabha and assembly elections can be held together first.

Farmers to resume Delhi march, police ordered to seize bulldozers
Farmers to resume Delhi march, police ordered to seize bulldozers

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday said the Centre should convene a daylong Parliament session to bring a legislation on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, a key demand of protesting farmers.

10% or 20%, Maratha quota must be under OBC category: Jarange
10% or 20%, Maratha quota must be under OBC category: Jarange

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, the activist said he would wait and see if the state government converts its draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into law and then decide on the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances