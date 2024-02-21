RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


200 people fall ill after consuming prasad in Maha
February 21, 2024  12:53
Representational image
In a case of suspected food poisoning, around 200 people fell ill after consuming 'prasad' during a religious programme at Lonar in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, officials said on Wednesday. 

 The incident took place on Tuesday night during the 'Harinam Saptah', a week-long religious event, at Somthana village in Lonar taluka, Buldhana district collector Kiran Patil told PTI. 

"Around 200 villagers complained of nausea and vomiting after consuming prasad during the function. While 142 of them were admitted to the rural hospital at Bibi, 20 others in Lonar and 35 patients to a facility in Mehkar," he said. 

The condition of all the patients was stable and most of them were discharged on Wednesday, Patil added. A team of doctors has been deployed in the village with an ambulance and other necessary equipment in case a medical emergency arises, he said. 

"Samples of prasad have been sent to a laboratory for analysis and an inquiry will be initiated," the collector said. PTI
