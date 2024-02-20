Won't question govt: Uddhav on Maratha Reservation Bill

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray welcomed the Maratha Reservation Bill introduced and passed in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday and said that he would not question the Maharashtra government today as the bill pertains to education and jobs.





Talking to the reporters, Thackeray also congratulated the Maratha people who made sacrifices for Maratha reservation.





"After studying the bill the government tabled this bill and it was passed and it will stay in court too. I'm happy and we appreciate the government. I congratulate the Maratha people and many people gave their sacrifice for this Maratha reservation," Thackeray said.





"We saw a lathi charge in Antarwali village it was not needed but today I will not question the government. This reservation is for education and job," the former CM added.





Taking a jibe at CM Shinde, Thackeray said that although the bill has been passed, but till it is implemented nothing can be said.





"Everyone knows the history of CM (Eknath Shinde) and therefore till the time whatever he has said is implemented nothing can be said. We have supported the government but how many people are getting jobs should be told soon. I hope that it is full proof and for that, we need to wait for some time," the Shive Sena-UBT chief said.





Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole alleged that the government have brought these types of laws before also to win the elections and now also they are doing it for the elections.





"We knew that they would suppress our voices and would not let us talk. That's why we have already given them one letter based on 4 topics including how will they make this reservation stand in law, how will be able to survive, and have asked the government to reveal the demands made by activist Jairange Patil," he said.





"Before also these types of laws were brought two times but it was scrapped and put in a bin in the Supreme Court. In 2019 they did for the winning elections and now also they did for the elections. They want to take the credit for this. This will not be able to continue because it is done only for the election to get the votes of the Marathas community," the Congress leader said.





Meanwhile, AIMIM leader and MLA Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique said that it was a historic day for the Maratha community and also demanded the reservation for the Muslim community. -- ANI

