RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
What is the 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi?
February 20, 2024  11:31
Rahul Gandhi with coal carriers earlier this month
Rahul Gandhi with coal carriers earlier this month
The defamation case was filed by Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018 against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making objectionable comments against Home Minister Amit Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru on May 8 that year during Karnataka elections. The complainant referred to Gandhi's comment that the BJP claims to believe in honest and clean politics but has a party president who is an "accused" in a murder case.

 Shah was the BJP president when Gandhi made the remark. 

 About four years before Gandhi's remark, a special CBI court in Mumbai had discharged Shah in a 2005 fake encounter case when he was a minister of state for home in Gujarat.

"The BJP is the biggest party of the country. Calling its (then) president a murderer is unjustifiable," Mishra told reporters on Tuesday. He said Gandhi has skipped several summons.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Just Starting Your Career? 10 Useful Tips
Just Starting Your Career? 10 Useful Tips

Investing the time and resources needed to acquire new skill sets and sharpen existing ones will enable you to stay relevant and make you more employable, says Ankit Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Unstop.

Jadeja Salutes His Wife!
Jadeja Salutes His Wife!

'I wish to dedicate this accolade to my wife, who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes, offering invaluable mental support. Her steadfast confidence in me serves as a powerful motivator.'

Bairstow's last chance? McCullum speaks out on selection dilemma
Bairstow's last chance? McCullum speaks out on selection dilemma

Bairstow's highest score in the series so far was 37, posted in the opener in Hyderabad

You speak of 'nari shakti', show it here: SC raps govt over women's permanent commission
You speak of 'nari shakti', show it here: SC raps govt over women's permanent commission

The bench asked whether the Union was still adopting "a patriarchal approach" despite the judgements of the top court on grant of permanent commission to women officers in the three armed forces- Army, Air force and the Navy.

The Girl Who Caught Bollywood's Eye
The Girl Who Caught Bollywood's Eye

'The fact that I got noticed in a film that stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is a big high for me.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances