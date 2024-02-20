What is the 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi?February 20, 2024 11:31
The defamation case was filed by Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018 against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making objectionable comments against Home Minister Amit Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru on May 8 that year during Karnataka elections. The complainant referred to Gandhi's comment that the BJP claims to believe in honest and clean politics but has a party president who is an "accused" in a murder case.
Shah was the BJP president when Gandhi made the remark.
About four years before Gandhi's remark, a special CBI court in Mumbai had discharged Shah in a 2005 fake encounter case when he was a minister of state for home in Gujarat.
"The BJP is the biggest party of the country. Calling its (then) president a murderer is unjustifiable," Mishra told reporters on Tuesday. He said Gandhi has skipped several summons.
