What is the 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi?





Shah was the BJP president when Gandhi made the remark.





About four years before Gandhi's remark, a special CBI court in Mumbai had discharged Shah in a 2005 fake encounter case when he was a minister of state for home in Gujarat.





"The BJP is the biggest party of the country. Calling its (then) president a murderer is unjustifiable," Mishra told reporters on Tuesday. He said Gandhi has skipped several summons.

The defamation case was filed by Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018 against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making objectionable comments against Home Minister Amit Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru on May 8 that year during Karnataka elections. The complainant referred to Gandhi's comment that the BJP claims to believe in honest and clean politics but has a party president who is an "accused" in a murder case.