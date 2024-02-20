Virat-Anushka have a baby boy!February 20, 2024 20:57
The suspense over Virat Kohli's absence from the Indian cricket team is over -- Anushka Sharma and he are proud parents of a boy, Akaay, their second child.
In an announcement, Virushka, as they couple is known, said Vamika's little brother 'came into this world on February 15'.
They ended the announcement with a request to respect their privacy at this time.
