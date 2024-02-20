RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Virat-Anushka have a baby boy!
February 20, 2024  20:57
The suspense over Virat Kohli's absence from the Indian cricket team is over -- Anushka Sharma and he are proud parents of a boy, Akaay, their second child. 

In an announcement, Virushka, as they couple is known, said Vamika's little brother 'came into this world on February 15'. 

They ended the announcement with a request to respect their privacy at this time.
