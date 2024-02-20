RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Truth finally wins: Mann hails SC verdict
February 20, 2024  18:17
image
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral poll, saying 'truth finally wins'.

The top court overturned the result of the Chandigarh mayoral poll in which the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate had emerged an unlikely winner, and declared defeated Aam Aadmi Party-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the new city mayor.

'Finally truth wins, we welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Chandigarh mayoral elections... CJI declared AAP's Kuldeep Kumar as the mayor while holding 8 votes, rejected by the presiding officer, right,' said Mann in a post in Punjabi on X.

Mann further said the BJP got a 'befitting reply for its blatant wrongdoing'. 

He also congratulated the people of Chandigarh for the 'great victory of democracy'.

Setting aside the Chandigarh mayoral poll, the Supreme Court also ordered prosecution of the returning officer for the poll, Anil Masih, a BJP leader, for his 'misdemeanour', after finding serious faults in the conduct of the January 30 election.

The apex court made it clear that it was not quashing the entire electoral exercise and restricting itself to dealing with the wrong-doings in the counting process which led to invalidation of eight votes cast in Kumar's favour.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it was evident that Masih made deliberate attempt to deface eight ballot papers.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maharashtra passes 10% quota bill for Marathas, leaves OBCs untouched
Maharashtra passes 10% quota bill for Marathas, leaves OBCs untouched

A substantial number of castes and groups are already placed in the reserved category, getting about 52 per cent of reservations altogether. It would be completely inequitable to place the Maratha community in the Other Backward Class...

No court stay on broadcast of Indrani Mukerjea documentary series
No court stay on broadcast of Indrani Mukerjea documentary series

CBI special judge SP Naik-Nimbalkar said the court does not have the "inherent power" to stop the broadcast, and asked the probe agency to approach an appropriate forum if advised.

SC overturns Chandigarh mayoral poll result, declares AAP winner
SC overturns Chandigarh mayoral poll result, declares AAP winner

It also ordered prosecution of the returning officer for the poll, Anil Masih, a BJP leader, for his 'misdemeanour', after finding serious faults in the conduct of the January 30 election.

Malaikottai Vaaliban: 10 Truths That May Hurt
Malaikottai Vaaliban: 10 Truths That May Hurt

Since nothing irritates Lijo Jose Pellissery more than a throwaway critical judgment, Sreehari Nair carefully presents his opinions about Malaikottai Vaaliban, a good two weeks after he first saw the movie.

Adoption not a fundamental right, parents can't choose adoptees: HC
Adoption not a fundamental right, parents can't choose adoptees: HC

The judge noted that there is a long wait for adoption and there are many childless couples and parents with one child who would adopt a "normal child" but the chances of a specially-abled child being adopted are remote and the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances