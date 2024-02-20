RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Thanks for saving democracy: Kejriwal to SC
February 20, 2024  16:29
image
The Supreme Court has saved democracy in these "difficult times", Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, thanking the court for its decision in the Chandigarh mayoral polls case. 

 The top court has said it would direct recounting of votes polled in the controversial elections and declaration of result after considering the eight "defaced" ballots that were declared invalid by the returning officer. 

 "Thank you SC for saving democracy in these difficult times," Kejriwal said in a post on X. 

 The BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral polls on January 30 defeating the comfortably placed AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the returning officer declared as invalid eight votes of the coalition partners, drawing accusations of tampering with ballots.

 Manoj Sonkar of the BJP defeated Kuldeep Kumar after polling 16 votes against his rival's 12 to bag the mayor's post. Sonkar, however, resigned subsequently, while three AAP councillors defected to the BJP. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Greatest Sin In Indian Politics Is Overconfidence
Greatest Sin In Indian Politics Is Overconfidence

The BJP will enter this election, as it does every election, as if it is fighting to prevent a 2004-style defeat. This is a party that wins big because it always behaves as if its back is to the wall, predicts Mihir S Sharma.

Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to RS
Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to RS

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Tuesday, officials said.

8 invalidated votes in Chandigarh mayoral poll to be counted: SC
8 invalidated votes in Chandigarh mayoral poll to be counted: SC

The top court is scrutinising the ballot papers and watching the video recordings which were brought before it by a judicial officer appointed by the Punjab & Haryana high court's Registrar General.

IPL 2024 kick off date revealed amid elections
IPL 2024 kick off date revealed amid elections

IPL set for March 22 start, says league chairman Arun Dhumal

What Makes Radhika Madan A Rising Star
What Makes Radhika Madan A Rising Star

Besides Rashmika Mandanna, this year's Forbes 30 Under 30 achievers list also features Radhika Madan from the showbiz world.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances