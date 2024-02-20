RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SP's Swami Prasad Maurya quits party
February 20, 2024  13:01
SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigns from party, also quits as member of state legislative council. 

Maurya, who resigned as the Samajwadi Partys national general secretary last week, is likely to announce a new party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The 70-year-old leader, whose recent comments courted multiple controversies, is likely to launch a new party, namely the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party, on February 22 at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

Along with Maurya, several former MLAs and leaders directly associated with the Samajwadi Party and prominent Muslim figures may also join Mauryas rally on Thursday.
