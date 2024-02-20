Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade





After gaining for five straight sessions, the 30-share Sensex dropped 0.11 per cent or 79.66 points to 72,628.50 points and 16 constituents were in the red, with Mahindra & Mahindra falling over 1 per cent.





The broader Nifty too was trading in the red, slipping 0.15 per cent or 34.15 points to 22,088.10 points. As many as 28 scrips in the Nifty pack were in the negative territory.

Equity market opened on a lacklustre note on Tuesday, with Sensex declining nearly 80 points tracking muted trends in Asian stocks and fading expectations of early interest rate cuts globally.