Rahul gets bail in defamation case

Rahul gets bail in defamation caseFebruary 20, 2024 11:50
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail on Tuesday in a defamation case dating back to August 2018.
The District Civil Court in Sultanpur had issued a summons to him 36 hours earlier to appear before it on a defamation case filed by a BJP leader in August 2018.
"This morning Rahul Gandhi will be at the District Civil Court in Sultanpur that had issued a summons to him 36 hours earlier to appear before it on a defamation case filed by a BJP leader in August 2018. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will not be derailed. Rahul Gandhi will not be silenced. The Indian National Congress will not be intimidated," he said in a post on 'X'.
TOP STORIES
You speak of 'nari shakti', show it here: SC raps govt over women's permanent commission
The bench asked whether the Union was still adopting "a patriarchal approach" despite the judgements of the top court on grant of permanent commission to women officers in the three armed forces- Army, Air force and the Navy.