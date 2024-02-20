Nitish joined us and left us on his own: Rabri





"He (Nitish Kumar) joined us on his own last time, we never called him. This time as well he has left on his own, no one forced him . An investigation has been going on against us for the last 25 years. ED, CBI, nothing new is there... The people of Bihar and the country are with us," said RJD leader Rabri Devi.





Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, earlier last month, joined hands with the BJP, leading to the collapse of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state.





Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will kickstart the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' from Muzaffarpur on Wednesday.





The Yatra, being conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, will continue till March 1.





The Yatra will pass through 33 districts of the state, marking a statewide tour. Tejashwi Yadav will hold public meetings and raise awareness about the work done by the 'Mahagathbandhan' government before being ousted from power. The district in charge(s) of the RJD, meanwhile, are making preparations for the smooth and successful conduct of the Yatra.

